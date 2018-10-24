'Great to see you in good shape' - Ronaldo meets up with former boss Ferguson
Sir Alex Ferguson, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo when he was just 18, posed for a photograph with the Juventus star at Old Trafford.
Cristiano Ronaldo has made no secret of the fact he holds a dear place in his heart for Alex Ferguson, having described the ex-Manchester United manager as his "father in football" in the past.
And, after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and former United favourite helped Juventus to a straightforward 1-0 victory at Old Trafford in the Champions League, he was reunited with his old boss on Tuesday.
Ronaldo posed for a picture with his one-time mentor, who signed him as a skinny 18-year-old from Sporting CP in 2003.
Sharing the photograph on Twitter, Ronaldo described Ferguson as "a great coach and above all a wonderful man", as well as highlighting the 76-year-old's good health after suffering a brain haemorrhage earlier this year.
"[He] taught me so many things inside and outside the pitch," the tweet continued.
"Great to see you in good shape, Boss!"
Ronaldo will face Group H rivals United again, this time in Turin, on November 7 in the return fixture.
A great coach and above all a wonderful man. Taught me so many things inside and outside the pitch. Great to see you in good shape, Boss! October 24, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.