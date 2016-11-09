Griezmann admits desire to play alongside United star Pogba
Antoine Griezmann is happy at Atletico Madrid but admits that the chance to play alongside Paul Pogba could be very tempting in future.
Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has hinted at interest in a future Manchester United move after admitting he would love to play alongside Paul Pogba.
The France international has regularly been linked with a move away from the Vicente Calderon following his superb form in the past 12 months, with United and Paris Saint-Germain among those most regularly rumoured to be interested.
Griezmann and Pogba have posted a number of pictures together on social media, with the latest showing them returning to their France training base on the back of a golf buggy.
The duo's friendship has frequently been cited as a key factor in any attempt by Jose Mourinho to tempt the Euro 2016 Golden Boot-winner to Old Trafford.
While Griezmann insists he is happy with life at Atletico and is not actively looking for a move, he has suggested the chance to play alongside Pogba at club level in future could be tough to turn down.
"A future transfer depends on how I feel," he told Sky Sport in Germany. "Right now I'm a father so a move to another city would not be the right thing. I'll see if I want to do something else in the future, though.
"Right now I'm very happy at Atletico and I still want to win trophies with this club.
Fin de journée, on rentre au château November 8, 2016
"I always ask Pogba about United. I think Manchester United is a huge club with a really good infrastructure. I ask Paul about some of the players - if they're really that good and if Mourinho's really that good.
"You hear a lot but in the end it's the same with United as it is with PSG. Right now, I don't see me moving to a new club. It would be awesome to play together with Paul one day."
