Griezmann urges France to forget Euro 2016

Antoine Griezmann has urged France to put the memories and anguish of Euro 2016 behind them ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Griezmann top-scored with six goals and was named Player of the Tournament as the hosts reached the final of Euro 2016, only to lose 1-0 to Portugal in extra time.

Didier Deschamps' men take on Italy in a friendly on Thursday before beginning qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia with a tricky away game against Belarus next Tuesday.

And Atletico Madrid forward Griezmann said at a media conference: "I think we have to forget the Euro. We must move on. We must think about the World Cup, which is our goal.

"You have to put aside the Euro. It was beautiful, it was in France, but we must move on.

"It's not because we were in the final of Euro that we will qualify for the World Cup. We must now think about winning matches."

Raphael Varane is back in the France squad after missing the European Championship because of a thigh injury.

Griezmann expects the Real Madrid centre-back to be a leader for France, adding: "It's good for us. We need a great defender like him.

"I think he is someone who likes to speak. So I think he will do it without hesitation."