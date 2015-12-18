Griffiths pens new five-year Celtic deal

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has committed his future to the club by penning a new five-year deal with the Scottish Premiership champions.

Griffiths, who has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season, joined from Wolves in January 2014.

Since then the striker has proved a fans' favourite at Celtic Park, scoring 46 goals for the club and winning two league titles, as well as the Scottish League Cup last season.

And the 25-year-old is delighted to be prolonging his stay in Glasgow until at least 2021.

"I love putting the Celtic top on every time and feeling that expectation to win every week," he told the club's official website.

"I'm looking forward to the next five years in the Hoops as we look to add to the trophies already won."