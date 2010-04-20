Group E team news

NEWS:Group A team news

CAMEROON

Coach Paul LeGuen angrily refuted suggestions of pessimism over Cameroon's World Cup chances at a weekend news conference in Douala.

"This is not true and you have to stop making these allegations," he told reporters.

"I'm not pessimistic about our chances and never have been. Never. I am full of spirit, confident and I think I'm going to be working with a strong team. Stop looking for cracks that are not there."

DENMARK

Denmark midfielder Jakob Poulsen, who hopes to make the squad for the finals after recovering from injury, boosted his chances by playing for 30 minutes of AGF Aarhus's 1-0 defeat by Brondby at the weekend.

Poulsen, 26, who played in six qualifying matches, said: "I am not quite where I should be yet but I hope to be there over the coming days."

Striker Mads Junker scored his 20th league goal of the season for Dutch club Roda JC Kerkrade in their 5-2 victory over Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday.

JAPAN

Japan coach Takeshi Okada has shelved plans to check on European-based players ahead of the World Cup because of the volcanic ash air-traffic chaos.

Okada did, though, fly to Moscow to check up on CSKA midfielder Keisuke Honda after his trip to Frankfurt was cancelled.

"I may have to take the trans-Siberian railway to visit Grenoble's Daisuke Matsui and VfL Wolfsburg's Makoto Hasebe," Okada told reporters.

"These three are not borderline players," he added, fuelling media speculation that injury-prone playmaker Shunsuke Nakamura may not make Japan's starting line-up in South Africa.

NETHERLANDS

Netherlands will start their World Cup preparations a week later than originally planned after the Dutch Cup final was rescheduled as a two-legged affair between arch-rivals Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord.

A one-match final had been arranged for April 25 in Rotterdam but the threat of violence between hooligans of both clubs forced the Dutch FA to change it to two matches without away fans on April