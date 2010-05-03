Group G team news

NEWS:Group A team news

BRAZIL

Ronaldinho, who still has hopes of a call-up from coach Dunga despite not having been selected for over a year, inspired AC Milan to a 1-0 win over Fiorentina. The former World Player of the Year was involved in the best moves and scored the winner by converting a late penalty.

Striker Luis Fabiano was also on target in Sevilla's 3-1 Spanish La Liga win over Atletico Madrid but caused a scare when he went off before halftime with an ankle injury.

However, he told the club's website that it was not as bad as first thought.

"I'll be back before the end of the week," said The Fabulous One. "It gave me a big scare at first because I was in a lot of pain, but now I'm feeling much better.

PORTUGAL

Coach Carlos Queiroz's main doubts about the 23-man squad he is due to announce on May 10 are in midfield.

"My biggest concern at the moment is about Portugal's midfield, as we have a question mark over calling up Pepe," Queiroz told reporters.

The Real Madrid defender, who was moved up to midfield successfully for Portugal in the qualifiers, has been out since December with a knee injury and it is not certain yet whether he will recover in time for the finals.

Meanwhile, Queiroz said that Portugal's one-spot rise last week to third in the FIFA world ranking is "a great honour for us but also one that gives us a strong sense of responsibility".

IVORY COAST

New coach Sven-Goran Eriksson is expected in Abidjan on May 11 for 'an official presentation to the Ivorian nation', an Ivorian Football Federation official told Reuters.

Eriksson would also announce his support staff for the World Cup and visit several facilities in the city.

His trip will be brief, however, because he will return to London to watch Ivorian striker Aruna Dindane play for Portsmouth in the FA Cup final on May 15.

