Guardiola: Aguero starting to understand my philosophy

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hailed Sergio Aguero's development this season and feels the Argentine striker is getting used to his playing style.

Guardiola briefly dropped Aguero from the starting XI in favour of Gabriel Jesus earlier this campaign, fuelling speculation City could cash in on the 28-year-old at the end of the season.

Jesus' foot injury quickly saw Aguero return to the team, though, and he has since been in impressive form, scoring five goals in his last six Premier League outings.

But it is not his goals that please Guardiola most - the City boss is happy with the way the forward is getting involved in his side's overall play more than anything else.

"Sergio is more involved in the game, he is not just in the box scoring goals," Guardiola told reporters.

"He is involved in our process. When I was talking about the second goal against Hull, for everybody to be involved, it was for that. Not just for the strikers to be there, for the ball to arrive and score a goal.

"He has arrived in our process. He is touching and involving. He comes and gets out for the central defenders, spreads out for the positions he normally leaves, and makes the actions, and I like to see that."

Aguero does not have to worry about losing his starting berth to Jesus again just yet as the Brazil international is still recovering from his fractured metatarsal, but the 20-year-old could make his comeback before the end of the season.

"The FA Cup semi-finals are in two weeks? I think it is short," Guardiola said when asked if Jesus could make his return against Arsenal on April 23.

"We thought the semi-finals of the Champions League but unfortunately it is gone.

"Hopefully [he will be fit for] the final [of the FA Cup] if we arrive.

"I do not know. He is getting better. The last two days, sunny days, he was out on the pitch. When the weather is like normal in Manchester he is off the pitch," the City boss jokingly concluded.