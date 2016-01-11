Guardiola giving nothing away on Premier League suitors

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola is in no rush to reveal his next club and says he will not make any announcements until he has put pen to paper.

The Bundesliga champions announced last month that Guardiola will leave at the end of this season and the club have already named Carlo Ancelotti as his successor.

Guardiola has confirmed he wants to coach in the Premier League, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal all being linked with the 44-year-old.

City are believed to be leading the race to secure Guardiola's services, but the former Barcelona man has refused to give any indication of where his next destination will be.

"I will reveal my new club once I have actually signed a contract," he said at a news conference during Bayern's training camp in Qatar.

"I have not talked with the players about my imminent move to England. We are only talking about football. But they all already know anyway."

Guardiola has already won numerous trophies throughout his coaching career, including La Liga, the Bundesliga and the Champions League, but said he cares more about playing style than silverware.

"I would rather be remembered for the football my teams play than for the trophies I won.

"In the end, titles are nothing but numbers and numbers are boring.

"When we win 4-0 or 5-0 and the fans go home happy, that's the greatest gift for me."

Bayern have won two Bundesliga titles under Guardiola, but have yet to taste Champions League success with the Spaniard at the helm.

Guardiola, though, is not worried about his lack of European trophies at the Allianz Arena.

"The Bundesliga is the most special title for me. You can play terrible in the Champions League, but then do well for six games and win the title.

"I don't think we are ready to win the Champions League yet. We still need to make steps forward. We have to learn how to stay focused for the full 90 minutes."