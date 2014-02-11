Guidolin: Udinese not favourites to reach final

Udinese lead their two-legged semi-final against Fiorentina 2-1 ahead of Tuesday's second leg in Florence but Guidolin has rubbished suggestions his team are 'favourites' to reach the Italian cup final.

The head coach of Udinese has ignored his side's recent dominance of Fiorentina - they have won their past three meetings with the men in purple - and has instead focused on where Vincenzo Montella's team are in the Serie A; fourth after 23 rounds.

"No, we are not the favourites because it's a 180-minute game and we only have a slight advantage after the first leg," Guidolin said on Monday.

"Furthermore, we are going to play at one of the top four Italian teams at the moment.

"Last year, Fiorentina did very well and in this season are doing even better. I am not saying we are long shots but we are not the favourites at the same time."

Since the Coppa Italia began in 1922, Udinese have never reached the final, while Fiorentina have a much stronger pedigree in the competition with six titles from nine appearances in the deciding match.

Udinese will enter the second leg at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on the back of a 3-0 win over Chievo on the weekend, while Fiorentina defeated Atalanta 2-0.

Montella has not been duped by Guidolin's claims and has warned his team to be careful when they take on a side that has already eliminated Inter and Milan in the Coppa Italia.

"Let's not get fooled, Udinese are able to adapt and ready to hurt us," Montella said.

"They know how to wait for the perfect chance, playing deep with high level organisation. Well, it's a semi-final, therefore it's a hard game."