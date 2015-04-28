Guingamp talisman Beauvue eyes Premier League switch

Claudio Beauvue expects to leave Guingamp at the end of the season and is targeting a move to the Premier League.

Beauvue has netted 24 goals for the Ligue 1 club this season, five of which have come in the UEFA Europa League.

Everton and West Ham are thought to be keen on Beauve's services and he told RMC: "The deal I had with the club president was that I would leave in the event of a beautiful season.

"The season has been very beautiful, so it is sure that I will be playing my football elsewhere next season.

"I don't know whether it will be in France or abroad, I do not have a priority. It is true though that I am very attracted to the Premier League. We'll see what happens when I get back from holiday in the summer."