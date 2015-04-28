Guingamp talisman Beauvue eyes Premier League switch
After impressing on the European stage for Guingamp, Claudio Beauvue is ready to take the next step in his career.
Claudio Beauvue expects to leave Guingamp at the end of the season and is targeting a move to the Premier League.
Beauvue has netted 24 goals for the Ligue 1 club this season, five of which have come in the UEFA Europa League.
Everton and West Ham are thought to be keen on Beauve's services and he told RMC: "The deal I had with the club president was that I would leave in the event of a beautiful season.
"The season has been very beautiful, so it is sure that I will be playing my football elsewhere next season.
"I don't know whether it will be in France or abroad, I do not have a priority. It is true though that I am very attracted to the Premier League. We'll see what happens when I get back from holiday in the summer."
