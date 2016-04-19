Gullit backs France for Euro 2016

In the absence of his native Netherlands, Ruud Gullit is backing France to win Euro 2016 on their home soil.

The home nation are widely tipped to do well at the tournament, which kicks off in June, and Gullit has joined the growing contingent backing them for the title, telling Omnisport that he expected the country's home advantage to play a big part.

Gullit pointed to the last time France hosted a major international tournament - the World Cup in 1998 - in supporting Didier Deschamps' side.

"I think France is favourite because they are at home. I was here also doing the World Cup when they played in France," he said.

"The Germans are always there, that's the good thing about the Germans. Spain wants some revenge. I hope there is a country unknown that will do well.

"Which one could it be? It's difficult, I don't know, maybe Poland."

Gullit added that he expected big things from Belgium, who were among the first to qualify for the tournament as they backed up a promising World Cup campaign with strong performances in qualifying for Euro 2016.

"Belgium is a country that's done well already. We saw them at the World Cup. They qualified very easily [for Euro 2016], they've got a lot of players at a high level," he said.

"So, for me, it would be nice if Belgium could do well. We [Netherlands] are neighbours.

"But there is still a lot of mountains to climb for that team, despite the fact they have so much talent."