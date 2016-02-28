Gullit: Depay wants to be a star footballer and style icon

Ruud Gullit has taken a swipe at Manchester United forward Memphis Depay, who he believes is far too busy trying to juggle life as a football star and style icon.

Depay has found the going tough since swapping Dutch champions PSV for United in a £25million deal in the off-season, with the Netherlands international's love for fast cars and fashion particularly scrutinised amid his struggles.

And Dutchman Gullit, who has already slammed Depay's flamboyant off-field lifestyle, said the 22-year-old must get his priorities in order.

"What I see with Memphis is a boy who wants two things at the same time," Gullit told the Mirror.

"He wants to become a really good footballer, but at the same time he wants to be a global superstar and a style icon.

"I think to myself, 'boy oh boy, do it in the right order'. You have to perform, perform and perform again.

"Once Memphis has won a lot of trophies then I don't care if he wants to be as crazy as Dennis Rodman - or even crazier.

"My question to him is: how do you want to be remembered in life?

"As an odd character with a hat and a Rolls Royce? Or as a footballer?"