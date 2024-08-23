'Gundogan is 33 years old now and he would be a bit of a gamble for any Premier League club, let alone Manchester City': Premier League legend says Pep Guardiola is taking a risk by re-signing his former captain

After just one season away Ilkay Gundogan is on the verge of re-joining Manchester City.

The German midfielder captained City to a historic treble in 2022-23, which included the club's first Champions League, then swiftly departed for Barcelona only weeks later.

But financial restrictions at the Catalan giants mean Gundogan is now on his way back to England with City on a free transfer.

However, another Premier League midfield great, Emmanuel Petit formerly of Arsenal and Chelsea believes returning to the Etihad is a risky move for the playmaker.

VIDEO: Why Arsenal Want Mikel Merino So Badly

Why Emmanuel Petit has doubts over Gundogan's City reunion

Gundogan's departure from City was - at the time - a major blow for the champions.

The ex-Germany captain, who quit international football after Euro 2024, played a key role in City's treble-winning campaign, making 51 appearances and scoring 11 goals.

He was already something of a club legend following his role in the astonishing late comeback against Aston Villa on the final day of 2021-22. Gundogan scoring two late goals that won City the Premier League in dramatic circumstances.

The midfielder was offered a new deal, but turned it down in order to move to the Spanish champions.

Emmanuel Petit in action for Chelsea against former club Arsenal (Image credit: Ben Radford /Allsport)

And according to Petit, that could cause an issue for Gundogan this season, as he aims to win his place back in Pep Guardiola's team.

"I wouldn't understand it if Ilkay Gundogan left Barcelona to go back to Manchester City," said Petit speaking to Safest Casino Sites.

"Even though they're the best team in Europe, Pep Guardiola doesn't take back players who forced exits. Gundogan would be playing with old teammates and would fit in the team fine, but it's not how Guardiola operates.

"It would be very unexpected. Gundogan is 33 years old now and he would be a bit of a gamble for any Premier League club, let alone Manchester City."

