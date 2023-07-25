Gus Poyet on Mason Mount: 'When you sign a contract with a club, you stay from the first day until the last'

Mason Mount has let Chelsea fans down with his decision to force a move to Old Trafford this summer.

That is what former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet believes, having watched the Englishman move to Manchester United for around €60 million earlier in July. As a fan of the club himself, Poyet can't understand why the player would have done that to the club which helped make his name as a top-flight player.

"I was very disappointed when Mount left," Poyet tells Casino Site. "When Mason Mount was in form, Chelsea were creating plenty of chances and when he wasn’t playing, Chelsea were struggling massively. He was always involved in many opportunities that helped Chelsea to score."

For Poyet, the idea of not honouring the entire length of one's contract is unacceptable.

"I believe that when you sign a contract with a club, whether it is one year, three years or even fifteen years, you stay from the first day until the last," says the former Sunderland manager. "I absolutely hate it when a player has six months or a year left on his contract, and people start to say, ‘If he doesn’t renew, he’s not going to play’, and they start all these rumours, and they don’t play or don’t care about playing because they’re going to leave. But how many years did they agree to play for?

"You don’t sign a four year contract, with the intention of playing three and then seeing about the last one," concludes Poyet. "I don’t know the situations and I understand the positions of the club, but you agree to a contract. For me, it had to be a matter of something we don’t know with Mason Mount, but I’m sure he is going to fit in well with Manchester United. He’s British and he knows the Premier League very well."

