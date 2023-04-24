Chelsea plot sensational bid for Neymar, with PSG open to selling the Brazilian to the Blues - report

Chelsea will make a sensational bid to sign Brazilian superstar Neymar this summer, with owner Todd Boehly preparing for another huge outlay in the upcoming transfer window.

The Mirror write that Paris Saint-Germain are open to selling Neymar, following his six-year stint in the French capital. The 31 year old was signed from Barcelona by the Qatari-backed outfit in 2017, for a world-record €222 million, and has been pivotal in four Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups since then.

Yet with PSG planning a rebuild of sorts this summer, Neymar may be moved on to free up space for the next generation. The French giants are preparing to see Lionel Messi, 35, leave after two seasons and Neymar, who has struggled with injuries in recent years, could follow him through the exit door. The third member of the club's feared attacking tident, Kylian Mbappe, is also linked with a move to Real Madrid. Losing all three in one window seems unlikely, however.

Chelsea have been liberal with the cheque book since the arrival of Boehly last summer. The American has so far sanctioned more than €600m worth of new signings, including spending more than €120m to sign World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez in January.

The Blues have also spent big on Wesley Fofana (€80m), Mykhaylo Mudyrk (€70m), Mark Cucurella (€65m), Raheem Sterling (€56m) and a raft of others. Bohely appears to be intent on overhauling Chelsea's squad with superstars and Neymar would certainly fit the mould.

The Brazilian remains one of the world's best attackers – a playmaker of sublime skill, vision and elegance, and one who has the experience and winning mentality to improve any team. His next move could prove career-defining, with many believing he hasn't lived up to the enormous potential he showed earlier in his career.

The Premier League would certainly offer the level of exposure the Brazilian tends to thrive on.