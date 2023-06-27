Kylian Mbappe: What options are available to the PSG forward ahead of contract expiry next summer?

Kylian Mbappe and PSG is a marriage which has never truly settled, with the former constantly posing for other, more notable suitors despite having signed a bumper new contract with the French champions just a year ago.

While a significant deal which reaches a reported £1m-per-week, the contract is only valid for two years, with Mbappe himself having the option to add an extra year should he wish. The Frenchman has made it clear he doesn't intend to stay at PSG beyond the summer of 2024 though, leaving his current employers in a state of flux.

Their options are: sell Mbappe now, in the same summer Lionel Messi has left the club, and receive a huge transfer fee; or keep him for another year in the hope that he'll finally deliver the Champions League trophy the club have so desperately craved, and acknowledge there's a 90 per cent chance he won't be a PSG player the season after.

Ultimately, Mbappe has the deciding vote. Player power at its finest, the 24-year-old has the rule on the direction of his career. There are a range of options available to him - though some are a lot more enticing than others.

What options are available to Kylian Mbappe this summer?

1. Stay at PSG for a season then leave for free

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seemingly the most simple option on this list, for both PSG and Mbappe. Staying at the club for the 2023/24 season and then deciding on his future next May or June. That will likely involve him leaving on a free, but will fans of the club from the French capital really care if they're European champions? Perhaps not.

Regardless, Mbappe has signalled his intention is to remain in Ligue 1.

In response to Le Parisien on Twitter at the beginning of June, which suggested Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid this summer, the 24-year-old tweeted: "LIES… At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy."

At the same time, Mbappe also sent a statement to news outlet AFP, suggesting that at the signing of his bumper contract with PSG in 2022, he informed the club he wouldn't be exercising the option of an extra year.

The statement read: "After having publicly declared in recent weeks that he will be a Parisian next season, Kylian Mbappe did not ask for his departure this summer, but merely confirmed to the club that he was not activating his additional year.

"The management of the club in charge of its extension (signed on May 21 2022) was informed of its decision on July 15 2022 and the sole purpose of the email was to confirm what had already been orally clarified previously."

So, that's that then. Mbappe will play for PSG for one more season before invariably joining Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2024. Unless...

2. Real Madrid buy him now

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having already signed Jude Bellingham for £115m this summer, the prospect of Mbappe becoming available would be an opportunity too difficult for Real Madrid to pass up on.

After attempting to buy him for more than £150m in 2021, when he had just a year remaining on his contract at the time, Los Blancos certainly won't turn their nose up at the idea of shattering the transfer record, if necessary, to land their prize target. While Mbappe snubbed them last summer in favour of staying in Paris, it seems his main desire all along has been to eventually move to the Bernabeu.

One French outlet, PSG Community is also suggesting an agreement between the two clubs has already been reached, after holding a positive meeting in mid-June where negotiations "accelerated". The report also stated that PSG owner and the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Than, and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez have since come to an agreement by exchanging messages.

Mbappe will reportedly cost more than £200m, despite having just a year remaining on his current deal, though that full price depends on performance-based incentives, such as Mbappe winning the Ballon d'Or.

If it doesn't happen this summer, don't be surprised to see the Frenchman wearing the pristine white of Real next season.

3. Saudi Arabia blow everyone out the water

(Image credit: Getty)

Teams from the Saudi Pro League have increasingly disrupted the transfer market this summer, and making Mbappe an offer he can't refuse would certainly rock the world.

While a 38-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo and 35-year-old Karim Benzema are currently in Saudi Arabia earning astronomical fortunes, and an offer to become the richest sportsman in the world would take some mental strength in turning down. Both are more than a decade older than Mbappe and in the swansongs of their careers, though, while the Frenchman is still ascending and aiming to become the greatest player in world football.

Saudi Arabia is one of the few places in world football that can actually afford Mbappe, so while this is a move that seems unlikely, if he truly is desperate to leave PSG then there's always a possibility of this happening.

4. The Premier League?

(Image credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

Aside from Real Madrid and Saudi Arabia, Premier League clubs are the only ones in world football capable of affording Mbappe in this transfer window, and even then there's a limited pool available.

They include just Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea, limiting Mbappe's option should he wish to play in England's top flight.

Linking up with Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland at City would be frightening for the rest of the league, especially considering they've just won the treble. But, with the Spanish manager having just two years remaining on his current deal and with it unlikely Mbappe will want to share the limelight with his Norwegian counterpart, this deal seems unlikely.

City are also targeting other players this window, such as Declan Rice and Josko Gvardiol, further suggesting their lack of interest in stumping up a huge fee when there's potential they can sign him for nothing in just 12 months time.

Manchester United, meanwhile, present a slightly less enticing option for the Frenchman, with Erik ten Hag still in the process of rebuilding the squad at Old Trafford. With Marcus Rashford occupying the left-wing slot, too, Mbappe might be forced to play in his unfavoured striker position.

The Red Devils also have financial fair play regulations to consider, which could ultimately inhibit any forthcoming bid.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are making massive cuts to their squad to free up space and funds for Mauricio Pochettino ahead of his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge. While recruitment since Todd Boehly and Co. took over last year has left a lot to be desired, signing Mbappe would certainly rectify those multitude of mistakes.

Shelling out huge figures on players such as Mykhalo Mudryk, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana highlights the owners have bundles of cash to use, but the lack of Champions League football next season is a stumbling block, unfortunately.