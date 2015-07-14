Haiti 1 Honduras 0: Nazon puts minnows on track for quarters

Duckens Nazon scored his second international goal as Haiti moved a step closer to an unlikely quarter-final berth with a 1-0 victory over Honduras in their final group fixture in Kansas City on Monday.

Making his sixth international appearance for Haiti, 21-year-old Nazon scored the decisive goal after 14 minutes at Sporting Park.

Nazon's match-winner - his second goal of the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup after scoring the equaliser against Panama last week - clinched Haiti's first victory in Group A.

The win sent the footballing minnows above Panama into second place with four points, while Honduras were eliminated without a win.

Haiti will qualify automatically for the next stage if defending champions and group winners United States either defeat or draw with Panama, who have collected two points so far.

Though, Haiti could still advance to the last-eight as one of the third-placed teams depending on results.

Marc Collat introduced Jean Alcenat, Pascal Millien and Kervens Belfort into Haiti's starting XI, at the expense of Reginal Goreux, Jean Alexandre and Jean Maurice, following last week's impressive 1-0 defeat to USA.

There were also three changes for Honduras after their 1-1 draw against Panama, with Mario Martinez, Alfredo Mejia and Erick Andino coming in for Henry Figueroa, Carlos Discua and Bryan Acosta.

Haiti were unfortunate not to have at least earned a point against USA last time out, after coming close on three occasions to score against the uninspiring defending champions.

But the Caribbean nation got the goal they deserved in the 14th minute thanks to Nazon.

Some route one football proved effective for Haiti after Johnny Placide's long ball was headed on by Belford, who picked out Nazon and the forward made no mistake as his effort across goal bobbled past Honduras goalkeeper Donis Escober.

Honduras had a chance to restore parity six minutes later but Haiti defender Frantz Bertin was on hand to block a shot away for a corner.

Injury cut shot Belfort's match after 26 minutes and he was replaced by Maurice, which took the sting out of Haiti's attack as the score remained 1-0 at the break.

Honduras failed to create anything clear-cut during the opening half but they had a brilliant opportunity to draw level in the 58th minute.

Eddie Hernandez dispossessed his opponent on the edge of the penalty area and powered through on goal but the substitute was unable to direct his shot underneath Placide.

As the half wore on, Honduras continued to press forward but without success as Hernandez came close again with a ferocious shot that was tipped over the bar in the 72nd minute.