Hamburg keeper Rost out with ligament tear

The 37-year-old partially tore a ligament on his right leg when he collided with Bastian Schweinsteiger and was replaced by Czech Jaroslav Drobny. However, he will not require surgery.

"He can start his recovery process immediately but will not be playing in the German Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday or against Cologne in the Bundesliga (on Saturday)," the club said in a statement.

Hamburg are sixth in the league after nine games, nine points behind leaders Mainz 05.