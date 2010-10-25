Hamburg keeper Rost out with ligament tear
By app
BERLIN - Hamburg SV keeper Frank Rost will miss at least two games after picking up a knee injury in Friday's 0-0 draw against Bayern Munich, the club said on Monday.
The 37-year-old partially tore a ligament on his right leg when he collided with Bastian Schweinsteiger and was replaced by Czech Jaroslav Drobny. However, he will not require surgery.
"He can start his recovery process immediately but will not be playing in the German Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday or against Cologne in the Bundesliga (on Saturday)," the club said in a statement.
Hamburg are sixth in the league after nine games, nine points behind leaders Mainz 05.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.