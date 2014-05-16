Hamsik happy to commit to Napoli 'project'

The Slovakia international struggled his way through the 2013-14 campaign, enduring a six-month goal drought that he only broke in their 5-2 win over Sampdoria on Sunday.

Hamsik's season was derailed by a serious toe injury, and the 27-year-old said he wanted to repay the fans with another trophy after clinching the Coppa Italia with a 3-1 win over Fiorentina in the Rome final in May.

"I thank the fans for the affection they have always shown me. These have been seven splendid years together and we will continue in future too. I want to repay the people for their faith," Hamsik told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

"I had the first serious injury of my career. These problems are always going to affect performance, but I want to give more to the team.

"I am happy and proud to wear the captain's armband. I will never forget lifting the Coppa Italia trophy for the rest of my life. It made me so proud."

Hamsik went on to call Napoli's UEFA Champions League group-stage exit 'fantastic', and is eyeing domestic glory at the Stadio San Paolo.

"I have always said and will continue say I believe in this project and want to continue so I can win with Napoli," he said.

"It was a great season and a fantastic Champions League campaign, while we must improve in Serie A. I've been here for seven years, the growth process continues and we hope to do even better.

"We really want to win the Scudetto and the club will improve the squad so that we can reach this objective."