Hamstrung Di Maria ruled out of Stoke clash

United cruised to a comfortable victory at Old Trafford on Saturday as Chris Smalling, Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie all hit the target for Louis van Gaal's men.

But the three points have come at a cost for United, with Van Gaal confirming that the apparent hamstring problem that forced Argentina international Di Maria to limp off in the 14th minute is bad enough to rule him out of contention for the midweek visit of Mark Hughes' side.

"Angel shall be out for Stoke City, I think," Van Gaal told MUTV.

However, while Di Maria will be unavailable, captain Rooney is expected to be fit to face Stoke - despite appearing to pick up a knock following a challenge from Robbie Brady.

Van Gaal added: "Wayne, I don't know. He said he would be fit."