Handanovic pens new Inter deal

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has agreed a new three-year deal to keep him at San Siro until 2019.

The Slovenia international has been with Inter since 2012 and his contract was expire at the end of the campaign.

However, the 31-year-old is set to remain with the Serie A leaders for the next three-and-a-half seasons.

"When there is a will on both sides there are never problems," Handanovic said of his new deal.

Handanovic has formed part of an impressive Inter rearguard this term that have conceded just 11 goals in 17 league games to sit top of Serie A.