Hannover 1 Hertha Berlin 3: Kalou hat-trick sends capital club fourth
Hertha Berlin are up to fourth in the Bundesliga after Salomon Kalou's hat-trick fired them to a 3-1 win over Hannover.
Salomon Kalou scored his first Bundesliga hat-trick as Hertha Berlin won 3-1 away to Hannover on Friday.
The former Chelsea forward scored with all three of his shots on target as Pal Dardai's side won their third away game in a row in the Bundesliga to move into the top four.
Kalou - playing in a blue and white head bandage after suffering concussion last week - put the visitors ahead on 33 minutes with a composed finish through the legs of goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler.
The 30-year-old doubled his and Hertha's tally for the match early in the second half, firing low into the bottom corner after Vladimir Darida released him on the counter-attack.
Marvin Plattenhardt brought down Uffe Bech in the box just 10 minutes later, allowing Hiroshi Kiyotake to convert from the penalty spot to set up a nervy finish, but Kalou completed his hat-trick with his own spot-kick three minutes from time after a foul from Marcelo.
The result moves Hertha into fourth in the Bundesliga table ahead of the rest of the weekend's action, while Hannover remain 14th.
