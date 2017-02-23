Happiness more important than money - Bacca rejects new China approach

Carlos Bacca says happiness is more important to him than money after rejecting another chance to move to the Chinese Super League.

The AC Milan striker, who also turned down a transfer to China last month, is reported to have been offered a €12million annual salary to join Fabio Cannavaro's Tianjin Quanjian.

But Bacca wants to look past the potential riches he has turned down and is instead focusing on leading Milan to European qualification.

"I remain at Milan," Bacca said to Sky Italia. "There was a great offer from China, but I want to bring the Rossoneri to Europe.

"You resist with your head and keep your feet on the ground. Money is not everything in life. First there is God, then my family - these are the most important things.

"I would earn a lot of money but I wouldn't be happy, so I am glad to be here.

"The fans expect a lot of me, that is a responsibility and I will do more for this team."

The Chinese transfer window runs until the end of the month and the deal would have earned Milan a fee of around €30m.

: "I love this club and I feel I am a key player of .I work everyday to improve and I want to please our fans" February 23, 2017

Over the last month, Bacca has clashed with Vincenzo Montella and been booed by sections of the club's support for his poor form, but the Colombia international has always felt the love at San Siro.

He added to Milan TV: "From the first day Adriano Galliani called me to come here, I didn't think twice.

"I was fine at Sevilla, but when he called me I was really pleased. Now I am happy here, I feel at the centre of the project. The coach and club have faith in me.

"I am not scoring a lot of goals right now, but I am working hard to change this situation. I feel fine physically and mentally and know that a striker has to score goals."

The 30-year-old has failed to score in his last four Serie A appearances.