WATCH: Bukayo Saka scores wonder goal for England vs Ukraine after Harry Kane opener
Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka set up Harry Kane's opener for England against Ukraine and added a second with a wonder strike
Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka set up Harry Kane for England's opening goal against Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday and then added another with a spectacular strike shortly afterwards.
Saka, who has been in fantastic form for club and country in recent times, crossed from the right for Kane to score at the far post after 37 minutes.
That opened the deadlock after what had been a frustrating first half for England, with plenty of possession but no real chances for the Three Lions until that point.
And things got even better just a couple of minutes later as he took up a pass from Jordan Henderson, turned his defender, took a couple of steps forward and unleased an unstoppable strike with his left foot from outside the area.
A smart finish from Saka puts @England two goals up 😍 #C4Football | #ThreeLions | #ENGUKR pic.twitter.com/3nd5h8HD1oMarch 26, 2023
It was his eighth goal for England, having scored four in 2021 and three last year for Gareth Southgate's side.
The 21-year-old, who has 13 goals in 38 appearances for Arsenal this season, was playing in his 26th game for England.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.