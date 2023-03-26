WATCH: Bukayo Saka scores wonder goal for England vs Ukraine after Harry Kane opener

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka set up Harry Kane for England's opening goal against Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday and then added another with a spectacular strike shortly afterwards.

Saka, who has been in fantastic form for club and country in recent times, crossed from the right for Kane to score at the far post after 37 minutes.

That opened the deadlock after what had been a frustrating first half for England, with plenty of possession but no real chances for the Three Lions until that point.

And things got even better just a couple of minutes later as he took up a pass from Jordan Henderson, turned his defender, took a couple of steps forward and unleased an unstoppable strike with his left foot from outside the area.

A smart finish from Saka puts @England two goals up 😍 #C4Football | #ThreeLions | #ENGUKR pic.twitter.com/3nd5h8HD1oMarch 26, 2023 See more

It was his eighth goal for England, having scored four in 2021 and three last year for Gareth Southgate's side.

The 21-year-old, who has 13 goals in 38 appearances for Arsenal this season, was playing in his 26th game for England.