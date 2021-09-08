Harry Kane happy with England’s progress on road to Qatar despite Poland draw

Captain Harry Kane insisted England still remain on track for the World Cup despite Poland salvaging a late draw.

Daniel Szymanski’s stoppage-time equaliser earned the hosts a 1-1 draw to deny the Three Lions victory in Warsaw after Kane’s second-half opener.

It was the first points Gareth Southgate’s side have dropped in Group I but they top the table by four points with four qualifying games to go.

Gutted not to see out the win tonight. Loads of positives from these three games and a huge step closer to World Cup qualification. 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/w8h7rAtB4L— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 8, 2021

Kane told ITV: “It’s a tough one to take, I thought we handled the game well. It’s not an easy place to come and another tough game. We were seeing the game out well.

“Away from home sometimes the pressure builds and they put a good cross in and scored a good header, that’s football. It’s still been a great camp for us, we’re still four points clear with four games to go.

“There were a couple of rebounds and second balls and it fell their way. We will learn from it and watch it back. There have been two tough away games in this camp, we’re still four points clear and we’re still in a great position.”