Harry Maguire has hit peak Harry Maguire during Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire may have put in the archetypal Harry Maguire first half for the ages, with the Red Devils ahead against Nottingham Forest.

After conceding an own goal against Sevilla midweek, Maguire started in the backline alongside old pal Victor Lindelof at the City Ground, with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez both out injured. It didn't take long at all until Old Slabhead was thrust under the bright spotlights, however, when he tugged Taiwo Awoniyi to the ground on a counter-attack.

The England international was booked for the tussle, of course, putting him on a tightrope for the rest of the match – but was lucky not to give a penalty later on in the clash.

The ball dropped in the penalty area onto Maguire's forearm, with Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville remarking that a similar decision had led to a spot-kick earlier on against West Ham United for Arsenal. Luckily for Maguire, Manchester United weren't punished.

Maguire then made another foul in the first half, which went unpunished, risking an early bath. "For people at home, it may not seem like a big difference, playing right or left centre-back," Neville explained, analysing an erratic half for the United defender. "It makes a massive difference."

I have seen everything I can’t anymore pic.twitter.com/KsL51egT0xApril 16, 2023 See more

To give him his credit though, Maguire reacted first to a ball that was heading towards Awoniyi, only for a foul to be given, and has grown into the half, despite all eyes being on him. The £75 million signing has divided opinion regularly since moving to Old Trafford – and despite trying to keep his head down, always seems to gravitate to the big moments.

With United a goal up, he'll be hoping to have a quieter second half, for sure…