Why it's advantage Manchester United in Harry Maguire race

The Foxes have held firm in their valuation of the England international by reportedly rejecting bids of £70 million from both Manchester clubs.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are under no obligation to sell but could be willing to do business for the right price.

According to 90min, Leicester are prepared to accept a fee worth well in excess of the £75 million Liverpool splashed out on Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

That would make the 26-year-old the most expensive defender of all time, but the cost is considered too steep by the Etihad hierarchy.

Such a deal would break City's transfer record for the second time this summer, after they completed the £63 million capture of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri this week.

City’s reluctance to push further in their pursuit of Maguire opens the door to United, who are set to return with a fresh bid and expected to meet Leicester’s demands after fresh talks.

The defender is believed to be ready for the next step, although he is not expected to agitate for a departure from the King Power Stadium.

