Leicester City slap price-tag on Harry Maguire that is DOUBLE what Manchester United would pay - report

According to ESPN, Manchester United are unwilling to meet Leicester's valulation.

United's own opinion of Maguire's worth is half of what Leicester are asking for.

Maguire has risen to prominence since joining Leicester from Hull City and was an integral part of England's impressive World Cup campaign in France last summer.

And last summer was when United first expressed their interest in the player, and their failure to sign him (or any central defender) left Jose Mourinho at loggerheads with the board.

Now, the pressure is on for the club to deliver Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with some steel to add to his defensive line.

However, it's looking less likely it will be Maguire as Leicester appear not for moving.

