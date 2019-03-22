Manchester United confident of landing £65m centre-back – report

United were linked with a move for the Leicester City centre-back last summer after a fine World Cup in which he stood out as one of England's finest performers en route to the semi-finals.

No serious offer was forthcoming then, but according to the Daily Star that might be about to change.

The newspaper says that United could offer a huge £65m for Maguire this summer in order to force Leicester's hand and bolster a suspect area of their side.

The Foxes are tough negotiators and held out as long as they could to get the best deal with Manchester City for Riyad Mahrez, and would do the same with Maguire, who only signed a new five-year contract in September 2018.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to land the United job full-time this summer and has identified getting another central defender as a priority, with Marcos Rojo set to leave and few of his other options truly convincing.

Maguire is currently away with England, who face the Czech Republic on Friday night.

But not everyone is such a fan. Ahead of the game, Czech (and Burnley) striker Matej Vydra picked out the Leicester man as England's weak link.

"We talked about him at Burnley before we played against Leicester," said the forward. "In some moments it seems he doesn't know what's happening behind him, that's why he got a red card after five minutes in the match against Burnley."