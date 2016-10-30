Hart not thinking about Manchester City return

Joe Hart says he is thinking only about performing well for Torino and not about his long-term future with Manchester City.

The 29-year-old moved to Serie A on a season-long loan deal after falling out of favour with City boss Pep Guardiola, who signed Claudio Bravo from Barcelona to replace him.

Hart has had a mixed campaign in Italy, with some impressive displays against Empoli and Pescara undermined by crucial mistakes in defeats to Atalanta on his debut and Inter last Wednesday.

Question marks remain over whether Hart will look to secure a permanent move away from the Etihad Stadium, but he insists that his focus for now is on helping Torino in their push for Europe.

"I'm happy at this club and I'm happy to have the opportunity to be here. I'm only focused on Torino," he said ahead of Monday's game against Udinese.

Hart accepted the blame for his error against Inter, when he failed to block the ball at the feet of Mauro Icardi for the opening goal, but maintains that Sinisa Mihajlovic's side, who sit eighth, are showing encouraging form.

"I take responsibility but making a mistake is something that happens when you're a goalkeeper," he said.

"I'm disappointed but, in terms of the team, we have to keep playing like this."