Has Harry Kane made his final appearance for Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Harry Kane applauded the Spurs fans after their 3-1 defeat at home to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday in what may have been his final appearance for the north London club at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kane gave Tottenham the lead as he crashed in a free-kick from long range following a lay-off by Dejan Kulusevski after eight minutes on Saturday.

That was his 28th Premier League goal of the season and his 30th in all competitions, but Spurs were unable to capitalise as chances came and went in the remainder of the first half.

And Brentford took advantage in the second period as Bryan Mbeumo scored in the 50th and 62nd minutes to turn the game on its head and then set up a third for Yoane Wissa in the closing stages.

There were boos from the Tottenham fans as the final whistle went in north London and afterwards, Kane was all alone as he applauded the supporters still in the ground in what may have been a farewell gesture.

Spurs Women are set to take on Reading later on this afternoon, so some fans will have stayed in the stadium for the WSL fixture, but they will hope they have not seen their club's all-time top scorer for the final time in the white shirt.

Tottenham's final Premier League game is away to relegation-threatened Leeds next Sunday.