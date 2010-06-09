Haymarket: Official supporter of 2018 bid

Haymarket Media Group will be an official supporter of the bid and drive support through campaigns in its consumer and business titles, including magazine FourFourTwo and www.fourfourtwo.com, both of which have a strong following in the UK and abroad.

Haymarket Network, Haymarket’s customer publishing agency, already produces the bid’s official site, www.england2018bid.com.

The website offers the latest bid news, information on the bid process, how the public can support the bid as well as host cities' profiles and a calendar of England 2018 events.

Cormac Bourne, director of Haymarket Network’s sport division, said: “this is a fantastic opportunity for Haymarket to support England’s bid to host the World Cup and really get our readers behind the 2018 team.”

Haymarket CEO Kevin Costello said: “Haymarket are in a unique position to offer access to both consumer and business audiences on a global stage which will be of huge benefit to the bid.”

While England 2018 Chief Executive Andy Anson added: “We have already seen Haymarket’s expertise at work on the Bid’s official website which has drawn traffic from across the world.

"This deal means we can look forward to working on a wider scale with them and it is significant that another highly respected English company with global reach has decided to get behind England 2018.”

