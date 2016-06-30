Hazard excited by 'world class' Ibrahimovic in the Premier League

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has welcomed the prospect of "world class" Zlatan Ibrahimovic moving to the Premier League with Manchester United.

The 34-year-old posted on Instagram on Thursday, claiming he is set to seal a move to Old Trafford after leaving Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain following four prolific years in the French capital.

Ibrahimovic has been heavily linked with United ever since Jose Mourinho - his former coach at Inter - took over as manager, although Arsenal had also been rumoured to be interested.

And Hazard admits that the competition in England's top flight has become even richer following the news of the ex-Barcelona forward's imminent arrival.

"The Premier League will welcome another world-class star," he said, speaking ahead of Belgium's Euro 2016 quarter-final with Wales in Lille.

"We can't wait for it to start up again. It will be tricky to win it with all the competition there is now, but that's what makes it great."

Should a deal be concluded, Ibrahimovic will become Mourinho's second signing at United, following the acquisition of defender Eric Bailly from Villarreal for a reported £30million fee.