Hazard has rejected Chelsea deal to wait for Real Madrid, claims father

Eden Hazard has rejected the chance to extend his Chelsea contract in order to encourage interest from Real Madrid, according to the player's father.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte admitted this month that there had been contact with the Belgium international's agent over the prospect of a new deal, with the Premier League champions reportedly willing to offer wages of £300,000 per week.

Hazard and compatriot Thibaut Courtois have both been linked with moves to Madrid in 2018, while Manchester United have also been tipped to make a shock bid to sign the former Lille star.

Thierry Hazard has now cast further doubt on his son's long-term future at Stamford Bridge by claiming he has already put off talks over an extension while he waits to see if the European champions will make an offer.

"Eden has refused a contract extension to possibly give effect to interest from Real Madrid, where he sees himself playing," he tod Le Soir.

"But, at the moment, there is no contact at all."

Hazard confessed last month he would relish the chance to play under Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane, but stressed he still had unfinished business with Chelsea.

"I do not know what will happen in my career in the future. However, for sure, to play under Zidane would be a dream," he told RTL.

"I am enjoying life at Chelsea. I still have a lot of things to achieve with them. I am focused on playing for Chelsea."

Hazard has scored five goals in 17 league appearances this season, having missed the early weeks of the campaign due to an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old has two and a half years left on the contract he signed in February 2015.