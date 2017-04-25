Hazard in no rush to sign Chelsea renewal amid ongoing Real Madrid links

Eden Hazard is in no rush to sign a new contract with Chelsea amid ongoing speculation Real Madrid are interested in luring the Belgium international away from Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old's deal with the Premier League leaders runs until June 2020, but Madrid are believed to be considering a move for the attacker ahead of next season.

Nevertheless, Hazard is not overly concerned with his future at this stage of the season.

"There is no sign of a new contract for the moment," the former Lille star was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I am focused on the last month and we will talk later.

"It is not in my mind now. I have two or three years left. I just want to finish the season well and we will see afterwards."

Cesc Fabregas recently suggested his team-mate might have to become more selfish if he is to reach the same level as Lionel Messi and Hazard acknowledged he needs to score more goals if he is to take the next step in his development.

"Fabregas is not the only one to say that to me," he said.

"A lot of people say to me 'you need to be more selfish', but when I am on the pitch sometimes I prefer to pass the ball.

"I try game after game to be more selfish. I know it is good for me to score more goals if I want to reach the level of Messi and Ronaldo. I am working on it."

Hazard has scored 15 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions this season.