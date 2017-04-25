Hazard not right for Chelsea captaincy
Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard believes he is not the right man to take John Terry's armband as captain next season.
Eden Hazard does not see himself as a suitable candidate to replace John Terry as the Premier League leaders' captain next season.
Terry will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, meaning Antonio Conte will have to name a new first-choice skipper.
Gary Cahill has worn the armband in Terry's absence this season and appears to be the leading candidate to succeed his fellow centre-back in 2017-18, but Hazard's name has also been mentioned due to his role as Belgium captain.
However, the 26-year-old feels he does not have the characteristics needed to serve as skipper in the Premier League.
"I think we have some players who can be more than a captain in this team," Hazard told Sky Sports.
"When I talk to you at the national team, I do not know if I am a good captain, but I am a captain on the pitch.
"Off the pitch I do not like to talk a lot. In England I think the captain has to talk and make people ready for the games. I am not this kind of guy, I can talk with my feet but it is not my job to talk to everyone.
"I think JT does this, Gary [Cahill], [Cesar] Azpilicueta and even Cesc. They deserve to be captain."
