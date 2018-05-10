He danced good and played good too – Guardiola praises Sane

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised the "outstanding" Leroy Sane, admitting he was worried about the attacker after the title party on Sunday.

Sane inspired City to a 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday as Guardiola's men reached 97 points – a Premier League record.

The Germany international and PFA Young Player of the Year set up goals for Danilo, Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola praised the 22-year-old for his display, days after City celebrated their Premier League title.

"What I like the most with Leroy, seeing his outstanding performance, finishing the game and I felt he could do better," he said.

"That is the best that can happen because I think his season was a lot of games and it's not easy being a full-back to face Leroy.

RECORDS BROKEN 31 wins - the most by any team in a single season97 points - the most points won by any team in a single Premier League season105 goals - the most scored by any team in a single Premier League seasonCITY May 9, 2018

"But he's young and of course in the stages of the Champions League it's another level, some contenders will be tougher, so nothing to say.

"But [Wednesday] was excellent because in the party three days ago he danced a lot and I was scared about his level. But he danced good and he played good too."

Sane has scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists in a standout Premier League campaign.