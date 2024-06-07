Where to watch Euro 2024 in Glasgow

By
published

Where to watch Euro 2024 in Glasgow, as FourFourTwo lists the best pubs, bars and venues to join the Tartan Army

Where to watch Euro 2024 in Glasgow: Scotland fans are getting ready for this summer's Euro 2024 tilt
Scotland fans are getting ready for this summer's Euro 2024 tilt

Looking for where to watch Euro 2024 in Glasgow? 

The eyes of the world will be on Scotland on June 14 when they kick off Euro 2024 against hosts Germany. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.