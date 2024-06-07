Scotland fans are getting ready for this summer's Euro 2024 tilt

Looking for where to watch Euro 2024 in Glasgow?

The eyes of the world will be on Scotland on June 14 when they kick off Euro 2024 against hosts Germany.

After ended a 24-year drought to qualify for the European Championship last time out, the next goal for Steve Clarke's men will be to get out getting out of the group – and they'll have the noise of a nation behind them.

Stunning the hosts would be the perfect start, but at the very least, the team know they will have some of the tournament's best fans to cheer them on.

If you've missed out on Euro 2024 tickets, we've got you covered. For our English followers, we have guides of where to watch in London, where to watch in Manchester and where to watch in Birmingham.

If you're going, we've got the lowdown on the best places to be in Germany and if you're staying on your sofa, we've got how to watch Euro 2024 at home.

So without further ado, here's a look at the best places to watch the action in Glasgow.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where to watch Euro 2024 in Glasgow: 1. Barras Art and Design

A post shared by BAaD - Barras Art & Design (@baadglasgow) A photo posted by on

If it's the full fanzone experience that you're after, then BAaD will tick all your boxes. Fans can expect huge screens, food and drink, a DJ and there will even be some footballing legends making an appearance.

For more information, click here.

2. Glasgow Beer Works

Glasgow Beer Works are big football fans (Image credit: Glasgow Beer Works)

The local brewers are huge football fans and have set up a beer garden with three big screens for you to watch the action. It goes without saying that they'll be plenty of drinks on offer, but also burritos and burgers from Rafa's Diner.

For more information, click here.

3. SWG3

SWG3 will be showing the Euros this summer (Image credit: SWG3)

Football website Open Goal has teamed up with the events space SWG3 to give fans the chance to watch the action in their huge beer garden.

There will be food vendors on site to go with the eclectic beer selection, live music and special guest Q&As to make this a cracking base in which to watch this summer's tournament.

For more information, click here.

4. Bar 91

You can watch all the action at Bar 91 (Image credit: Bar 91)

Stylish Merchant City venue Bar 91 will be showing the action on a projector and getting an extra TV in to make this one of the best bar options to watch this summer's action.

5. Bier Halle

Bier Halle is another spot to enjoy the Euros this summer (Image credit: Bier Halle)

If it's the German experience you want, then head to Bier Halle, off Buchanan Street. The venue will be installing two extra screens, so will be the perfect venue in which to get the steins and bratwurst in.

6. Curler's Rest

The Curler's Rest is a brilliant traditional option (Image credit: Curler's Rest)

Finally, if it's a proper, old school boozer you're after, then Curler's Rest on Byres Road is for you. There are plenty of ales on tap, plus traditional pub food and an atmosphere to match.

For more information, click here.

More Euro 2024 stories

Euro 2024 wall chart: Free to download with full schedule and dates

"I was thrown in at the deep end and had to learn on the job. It will be pretty special if I tick this one off": Andrew Robertson opens up on the prospect of setting Scotland record at Euro 2024

UEFA Euro 2024: Dates, fixtures, stadiums, tickets and everything you need to know