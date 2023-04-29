'He'll do a very, very good job': Gary Neville tips Mauricio Pochettino for Chelsea success

Gary Neville has backed Mauricio Pochettino to be a roaring success at Chelsea (opens in new tab), should the former Tottenham (opens in new tab) boss become the Blues' next permanent head coach.

Pochettino – who has been out of work since being sacked by PSG (opens in new tab) last summer – is the favourite to take over at Stamford Bridge, where Frank Lampard is currently in interim charge following the dismissal of Graham Potter.

And Neville feels that the Argentine would be the perfect fit for the ailing two-time European champions, who find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League after an utterly miserable campaign so far.

Discussing Pochettino's potential appointment on his YouTube channel, The Overlap, the Manchester United (opens in new tab) legend said (opens in new tab):

"I think Chelsea next [season] could really surprise us. Pochettino will bring the club together because he will; he's likeable, and the players will respect him enormously.

"I think he'll do a very, very good job next season. He'll cover a lot of the stuff that's going on behind the scenes is my prediction.

"If they get him, I think [Chelsea will] have a very good season next year. Those players are perfect for Pochettino: they are talented and young, but they just need direction."

Pochettino guided Spurs to their best-ever Premier League finish in 2016/17 – when they finished as runners-up to Chelsea – as well as their first-ever Champions League final in 2019.

As for Chelsea, they're currently on course for their worst top-flight finish since 1993/94, when they came 14th – and, barring an absolute miracle of an end to the campaign, the Blues are about to miss out on European qualification altogether for just the second time this century.