Henderson signs new Liverpool contract

The England international has been one of Brendan Rodgers' most consistent performers this term, having become a key feature in the team after a difficult start following his move from Sunderland in 2011.

The 24-year-old has regularly assumed the captaincy due to the reduced playing time of Steven Gerrard.

With club legend Gerrard due to leave for LA Galaxy at the end of the season, Henderson is virtually guaranteed to be named his successor as skipper.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has been effusive in his praise of the midfielder during a season that has seen Liverpool drop out of the UEFA Champions League at the group stages while failing to match last term's Premier League title tilt.