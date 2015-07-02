Henen seals Everton return

David Henen is confident he can evolve into a first-team regular at Everton after returning to Goodison Park on a permanent basis from Olympiacos.

The teenage winger has signed a three-year deal with the Premier League club, where he spent last season on loan working in the Under-21 side, coached by David Unsworth.

Unsworth spoke last March of the "tons of ability" that Henen possesses and the 19-year-old is now determined to fulfil his potential and break into Roberto Martinez's senior team.

"Everton are a big club and I feel I can develop here," the Belgian told the club's official website.

"For a young player it is the best club because they try to develop youngsters.

"It is perfect for me."