Henen seals Everton return
Everton have signed promising young winger David Henen from Olympiacos for an undisclosed fee.
David Henen is confident he can evolve into a first-team regular at Everton after returning to Goodison Park on a permanent basis from Olympiacos.
The teenage winger has signed a three-year deal with the Premier League club, where he spent last season on loan working in the Under-21 side, coached by David Unsworth.
Unsworth spoke last March of the "tons of ability" that Henen possesses and the 19-year-old is now determined to fulfil his potential and break into Roberto Martinez's senior team.
"Everton are a big club and I feel I can develop here," the Belgian told the club's official website.
"For a young player it is the best club because they try to develop youngsters.
"It is perfect for me."
