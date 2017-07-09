Henry compares Messi to Mona Lisa

Barcelona star Lionel Messi cannot be replaced at the Camp Nou, with Thierry Henry comparing the attacker's place to Mona Lisa at the Louvre.

Messi, 30, looks set to finish his career at Barca after extending his contract until 2021 on Wednesday.

The Argentina international has developed into one of the greatest players of all-time and Henry – who played for the LaLiga giants from 2007-10 – knows Messi is irreplaceable.

The Frenchman compared Messi's place to that of Leonardo Da Vinci's famous painting Mona Lisa, which is on display at the Louvre in Paris.

Asked in a Gatorade promotional video if Messi would ever be replaced at Barcelona, Henry said: "Do you think the Mona Lisa will ever be replaced at the Louvre?"

Henry and Messi played three seasons together at Barca, winning two LaLiga titles and a Champions League among numerous other trophies.