Henry leaves Arsenal youth coaching role

Thierry Henry will stop coaching at Arsenal amid claims Arsene Wenger was unwilling to let the club great combine the position with his media work.

Former France international Henry, who scored 228 goals in 377 appearances for the north London club, had been gaining coaching experience by assisting with the Under-18 and Under-19 academy teams.

However, the 38-year-old will not continue in the position, Gunners manager Wenger having reportedly been reluctant for the ex-Barcelona and Monaco star to balance coaching with punditry.

"I would like to thank [academy manager] Andries Jonker for offering me the chance to coach the U18's [at] Arsenal, which I was honoured to accept," Henry wrote on Twitter.

"However, I respect Arsene Wenger's decision and I want to wish their manager Kwame Ampadu, the boys and everyone at the club all the best for the forthcoming season."