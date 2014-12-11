Hereford ban from football activity lifted

On Wednesday, the Southern League club - relegated from the Football League in 2012 - were banned by the FA after failing to comply with orders from the Independent Regulatory Commission to answer questions relating to the Owners' and Directors' Test Regulations.

Hereford had been given until Monday to submit further requested documentation, but failed to do so.

As well as the club, official Alan McCarthy was also banned from all football activity.

However it was announced on Thursday that the suspension - for both Hereford and McCarthy - had been lifted.

"The suspension of Hereford United and Alan McCarthy from all football and football activity has been lifted with immediate effect," an FA statement read.

"This follows their compliance with the orders of the Independent Regulatory Commission."