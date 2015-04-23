Hernandez dedicates goal to his supporters

Hernandez struck his first UEFA Champions League goal since November 2012 at the Santiago Bernabeu, tapping Cristiano Ronaldo's cross into Atletico's net with two minutes remaining in the quarter-final second leg.

It continued the 26-year-old's impressive recent run, as he started for the third time in Real's past four matches in all competitions - he was left out of the quarter-final first leg - for a return of two goals and one assist.

"My goal is for all of the people who always had faith in me - my team-mates and my family," Hernandez told the host broadcaster. My goal is dedicated to all of them."

After a tough few seasons - Hernandez has started just 18 league games for Manchester United and Real since the end of the 2011-12 season - the Mexico international was thrilled to make an impact on such a big stage.

When asked if his goal was the most important of his career, he replied: "Yes, of course because the present is what matters.

"I have scored other important goals in my career but the ones that count are the ones I score now. Tonight's goal will give me confidence. It was a great pass from Cristiano to set me up. It was our turn to win."

Hernandez is on loan from United to Real until the end of the 2014-15 campaign.