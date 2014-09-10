Hernandez: I have not moved to sit on bench

The Mexico forward signed a season-long loan deal from Manchester United and will add depth to a Real attack bursting at the seams with talent.

Hernandez is likely to play a support role to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema at Real but is adamant he wants regular starts.

"No one trains to be a back-up," Hernandez told Neox TV.

"I'm a football player and there are 11 starters, so the ones on the outside are always waiting for a chance and no player will say that they train to wait on the outside.

"I know I will have to face Benzema, as happened to me when I arrived at Manchester. It is normal to compete for a spot.

"I am delighted to be with Karim. I've had competition at Manchester United from [Dimitar] Berbatov, [Wayne] Rooney or [Robin] Van Persie and learned from the best in the world."

Hernandez could make his Real debut against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.