Hernandez: I have not moved to sit on bench
Javier Hernandez has insisted he has not moved to Real Madrid to sit on the bench.
The Mexico forward signed a season-long loan deal from Manchester United and will add depth to a Real attack bursting at the seams with talent.
Hernandez is likely to play a support role to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema at Real but is adamant he wants regular starts.
"No one trains to be a back-up," Hernandez told Neox TV.
"I'm a football player and there are 11 starters, so the ones on the outside are always waiting for a chance and no player will say that they train to wait on the outside.
"I know I will have to face Benzema, as happened to me when I arrived at Manchester. It is normal to compete for a spot.
"I am delighted to be with Karim. I've had competition at Manchester United from [Dimitar] Berbatov, [Wayne] Rooney or [Robin] Van Persie and learned from the best in the world."
Hernandez could make his Real debut against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.
