Hernandez out of Gold Cup

Mexico striker Javier Hernandez has been ruled out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup after it was confirmed he fractured his collarbone.

The 27-year-old was pushed over by Honduras defender Brayan Beckeles late in the first half of Wednesday's 0-0 friendly draw in Houston and fell on his right shoulder, coming off immediately.

And after the Manchester United man was taken to hospital, Mexico's chief doctor Gerardo Aguilar confirmed he would be unavailable for the Gold Cup, which begins on July 7.

"A fractured right clavicle has been found, [and] is now being reassessed in the hospital with X-rays, and they will determine what comes next, if it is to be conservative or surgical treatment," Aguilar said.

Aguilar added that Hernandez would be out for four to six weeks: "Unfortunately, the Gold Cup is lost."

Hernandez had scored five goals in his past 10 matches for Mexico and is his country's second all-time goal-scorer with 40 - just six behind leader Jared Borgetti.

Mexico will open their Gold Cup campaign on July 9 against Cuba in Chicago.