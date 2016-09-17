Herrera determined to fight for his place under Mourinho

Ander Herrera has vowed he will keep fighting for his place at Manchester United and has stressed he will be ready whenever Jose Mourinho calls on him.

The midfielder has been in and out of the team this campaign and has not started a Premier League match since United's 3-1 win over Bournemouth on August 14.

He did feature for the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 Europa League defeat versus Feyenoord on Thursday, though, and he hopes to start again against Watford on Sunday.

"The only thing I can say is that I am a team player. I am going to be ready when the manager wants me to play," Herrera told MUTV.

"Of course, every player wants to play from the kick-off in every game, but when you play for this club, that's not so easy.

"I will be ready when the manager wants me to play. That's why I train, that's why I work hard, that's why I take care of myself and I will keep doing the same.

"I have made mistakes because I am human and I can do that but what I am not going to do is give up, never."