Herrera warns Tottenham: United are better against top teams

Ander Herrera believes Manchester United's form against the Premier League's top teams gives them cause for optimism at Tottenham on Sunday.

Though United's squad has been stretched by injuries this season, they have beaten both Manchester City and Arsenal since the turn of the year, while collecting a point at champions Chelsea.

And with title-chasing, second-placed Spurs up next, Herrera is hoping for another positive result in the hunt for a Champions League spot.

"I think we perform better against top teams and always give our best, and Spurs is one of those top teams," the Spaniard told MUTV.

"I think Spurs and Leicester are the only teams that have been consistent.

"I watched Spurs' game at Liverpool, they controlled pretty much all of the game and played very well in the second half and could have won.

"They are still fighting for the title and we have to respect them because they have very good players."

Spurs are seven points behind leaders Leicester and Herrera has been particularly impressed with their young England pair Dele Alli and Eric Dier.

"I think we have seen some surprises in the Premier League this season and Dele Alli is one of them," he said.

"Also I didn't expect Dier to play as well as he has done in midfield.

"Alli is a player who doesn't need to touch the ball all the time. He waits for his moment and he has good timing into the box.

"He scores goals and assists often.

"The best way to defend against good players is by getting the ball. That's the best way to do it.

"We have been the better team against Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea, so we have to believe."