Ex-Arsenal star Theo Walcott tells Cole Palmer why he hasn't reached Bukayo Saka's level yet
Former Arsenal attacker Theo Walcott expects to see something different from Chelsea's Cole Palmer once he returns from injury
Arsenal and Chelsea's modern day rivalry has seen the two London clubs trade bragging rights throughout the 21st Century.
At this moment in time, it is the Gunners who are in the driving seat, tipped to end their Premier League title drought in May next year.
There is a long way to go and plenty of football to be played, including games which will undoubtedly come to be decided by the likes of Bukayo Saka and Blues' talisman Palmer.
Theo Walcott: 'Palmer must do more to meet Saka at his level'
The ex-Manchester City academy graduate is currently sidelined through injury but has been set a challenge by former England international Theo Walcott on his return to the pitch.
Walcott is an admirer of the Mancunian, whose impact at Stamford Bridge over the past few years has only been eclipsed by those with club legend status.
Palmer has 45 goals and 28 assists in 101 appearances for the West London club, a record any attacking player would be proud of.
"When I was the unknown, no one really knew what I was going to do," Walcott tells FourFourTwo. "I even look at Cole Palmer sometimes now, and I think, 'Everyone knows what you can do now. Can you do something different?' And they're the players that will continue to grow.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"He will grow, Cole Palmer's brilliant, absolutely, he's incredible. But Saka has done something different now, and that's credit to Mikel [Arteta], bringing the right people in that will help him."
Walcott was speaking to FFT ahead of Arsenal's Tuesday night encounter with Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, where he was a matchday pundit for Amazon Prime.
Prime Video’s Champions League coverage is available at no additional cost for Prime members.
Read moreRead less▼
Get Arsenal tickets from £199 at Seat Unique
Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two and half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.