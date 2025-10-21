Ex-Arsenal star Theo Walcott tells Cole Palmer why he hasn't reached Bukayo Saka's level yet

Arsenal and Chelsea's modern day rivalry has seen the two London clubs trade bragging rights throughout the 21st Century.

At this moment in time, it is the Gunners who are in the driving seat, tipped to end their Premier League title drought in May next year.

There is a long way to go and plenty of football to be played, including games which will undoubtedly come to be decided by the likes of Bukayo Saka and Blues' talisman Palmer.

Theo Walcott: 'Palmer must do more to meet Saka at his level'

The ex-Manchester City academy graduate is currently sidelined through injury but has been set a challenge by former England international Theo Walcott on his return to the pitch.

Walcott is an admirer of the Mancunian, whose impact at Stamford Bridge over the past few years has only been eclipsed by those with club legend status.

Palmer has 45 goals and 28 assists in 101 appearances for the West London club, a record any attacking player would be proud of.

"When I was the unknown, no one really knew what I was going to do," Walcott tells FourFourTwo. "I even look at Cole Palmer sometimes now, and I think, 'Everyone knows what you can do now. Can you do something different?' And they're the players that will continue to grow.

"He will grow, Cole Palmer's brilliant, absolutely, he's incredible. But Saka has done something different now, and that's credit to Mikel [Arteta], bringing the right people in that will help him."

Walcott was speaking to FFT ahead of Arsenal's Tuesday night encounter with Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, where he was a matchday pundit for Amazon Prime.

